Dog dies in Clinton house fire, homeowner escapes unharmed

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 9:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Clinton Fire Department is investigating a house fire on Tanglewood Drive near Old Vicksburg Road.

The blaze broke out at 3:30 a.m. Friday.

Chief Jeff Blackledge said the homeowner managed to escape the fire unharmed but one of his dogs died.

The intense fire caused crews the block off the area while they worked to douse the flames.

Clinton firefighters are working to determine the cause of the fire.

