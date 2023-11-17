Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Christ the Redeemer welcomes Taylor Swift to Brazil, wearing her T-shirt

The iconic statue donned a projection of a white “Welcome to Brazil” T-shirt to greet Taylor...
The iconic statue donned a projection of a white “Welcome to Brazil” T-shirt to greet Taylor Swift, with open arms, of course.(Getty Images via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Taylor Swift has been welcomed with open arms across the globe during her Eras Tour, but Thursday’s arrival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, may take the cake.

Ahead of her concerts there, Swift was welcomed by the most famous statue of Jesus Christ in the world, Christ the Redeemer.

The iconic statue donned a projection of a white “Welcome to Brazil” T-shirt to greet the singer, with open arms, of course.

The T-shirt design is modeled after the shirt Swift wears in her music video for “You Belong with Me.”

This was all thanks to an online campaign from her Brazilian fans.

The Christ the Redeemer Archdiocesan Sanctuary, which manages the 100-foot-tall monument, agreed to do this, only asking for donations from the Swifties in return.

Swift is set to perform three concerts in Rio, followed by three more in São Paulo.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi Highway Patrol State Trooper under investigation
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Attorney: Findings show Dexter Wade had wallet in front pocket with state ID card, home address
Marcus Thompson named JSU president.
Board of Trustees names next president of Jackson State University
Sheriff: Man barricaded at home in Hinds Co. arrested for firing shots at drivers
Ladwell Japheth Roma Brown, 24
Capital murder suspect arrested in Yazoo City, accused of killing man who was walking his dog

Latest News

FILE - The North Dakota House chamber and Capitol tower stand in Bismarck, N.D., on Wednesday,...
Judge finds Voting Rights Act violation in North Dakota redistricting for two tribes
The 17-year-old murder suspect will be tried as an adult, a judge said.
Police: Teen gave 33-year-old boyfriend 5 hours to kill his mother, but ended up doing it herself
How will my water bill change? JXN Water announces new graduated rate structure
How will my water bill change? JXN Water announces new graduated rate structure
FILE - United Auto Workers members walk in the Labor Day parade in Detroit, Sept. 2, 2019. (AP...
Union workers at Stellantis and Ford close to ratifying deals that would end lengthy labor disputes