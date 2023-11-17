Brentwood Behavioral Health opens new unit
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - Brentwood Behavioral Health is opening a new geriatric unit in Flowood. The facility will serve the aging population who need mental health services.
Studio 3 got a tour of the new facility.
Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.
Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.