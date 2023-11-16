Things To Know Thursday, November 16

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Sheriff: Man barricaded in Hinds Co. home arrested for firing shots at drivers

A man has been arrested after a SWAT team was sent to a home in Utica, according to Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones. The incident occurred near the 6600 block of Highway 27N Wednesday afternoon around 2 p.m. Around 6:47 p.m., Sheriff Jones said that negotiators were at the scene and one person was barricaded in the trailer home. Nobody was in the trailer, according to the sheriff. After several hours of negotiating, Jones said the suspect, 35-year-old David Chase, was arrested for firing shots at passing drivers and brandishing a gun. The sheriff says there are no reports of damaged vehicles or injured people.

2. MSDH confirms first pediatric flu death of 2023-2024 season

The Mississippi State Department of Health has confirmed the first pediatric flu death for the 2023-2024 flu season. Pediatric deaths are defined as deaths of individuals under 18 years of age. Flu season typically peaks in January through March in Mississippi According to MSDH, there have been a total of 25 pediatric flu deaths reported in Mississippi since pediatric flu deaths became reportable in the 2008-2009 flu season.

3. Metro area cities grapple with officer pay amid talks of raises for Capitol Police

Despite the legislative session being more than a month away, talks are already ongoing about giving Capitol Police a pay raise. Those conversations have local leaders concerned about how potential increases could impact their departments. In the past year, the Byram Police Department has lost four officers to other agencies for higher pay. However, none of those officers went to Capitol Police. Byram Mayor Richard White said the city is already working on a way to give officers more money this year, as part of the city’s current year budget.

