Ted Henefin’s Thanksgiving Treat

By WLBT Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Ted Henifin with JXN Water visited Studio 3 and made on of his family’s Thanksgiving recipes, stuffing patties.

The recipe is below:

  • a box of stuffing mix or your homemade stuffing
  • one egg
  • butter
  • Combine egg with stuffing
  • Melt butter in pan on stove
  • Take stuffing and egg mixture and make patties
  • Once butter has melted, put patties in pan and cook until desired crispness

