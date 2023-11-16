Ted Henefin’s Thanksgiving Treat

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Ted Henifin with JXN Water visited Studio 3 and made on of his family’s Thanksgiving recipes, stuffing patties.

The recipe is below:

a box of stuffing mix or your homemade stuffing

one egg

butter

Combine egg with stuffing

Melt butter in pan on stove

Take stuffing and egg mixture and make patties

Once butter has melted, put patties in pan and cook until desired crispness

