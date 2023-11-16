Ted Henefin’s Thanksgiving Treat
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Ted Henifin with JXN Water visited Studio 3 and made on of his family’s Thanksgiving recipes, stuffing patties.
The recipe is below:
- a box of stuffing mix or your homemade stuffing
- one egg
- butter
- Combine egg with stuffing
- Melt butter in pan on stove
- Take stuffing and egg mixture and make patties
- Once butter has melted, put patties in pan and cook until desired crispness
