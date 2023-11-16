Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

State champion signs to play for Mo Williams, Jackson State men’s basketball

(WLBT)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 9:19 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WLBT) - A state champion out of Yazoo City High School has signed to play for NBA champion Mo Williams and the Jackson State men’s basketball program.

This comes nearly two weeks after he committed to the Tigers.

[READ: Yazoo City native commits to Jackson State basketball, Mo Williams]

According to JSU’s men’s basketball’s Instagram page, Senior Yazoo City High guard/forward Tamarion Hoover officially signed to play for the Tigers on Wednesday.

Hoover led the Indians to its first MHSAA 4A state championship since 1996 as a junior last season.

According to MaxPreps, Yazoo City High is currently undefeated after winning its first four games of the 2023-24 season, beating every team by double-digits.

He will join Jackson State next season.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi Highway Patrol State Trooper under investigation
Exclusive: Family upset after claiming wrong person was put in their loved one’s casket
One barricaded after SWAT dispatched to Hinds County home, sheriff says
Jaylen Burns
‘It’s a botched investigation’: Family of JSU shooting victim speaks out
Williams is facing federal gun charges for allegedly giving weapons to a convicted felon.
Mississippi police officer indicted on federal gun charges

Latest News

The Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame announced the 2023 nominees for the Conerly Trophy on Tuesday
Nominees announced for 2023 C Spire Conerly Trophy
Jackson State head coach Tomekia Reed cuts down the net after winning the Southwestern Athletic...
Reed wins 100th game as head coach of JSU women’s basketball
Southern Mississippi Dustin Dickerson (10) is congratulated by his teammates after hitting a...
Southern Miss baseball releases 2024 schedule
Jacobian Morgan
Jacobian Morgan living his dream as the starting quarterback for Jackson State