State champion signs to play for Mo Williams, Jackson State men’s basketball

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WLBT) - A state champion out of Yazoo City High School has signed to play for NBA champion Mo Williams and the Jackson State men’s basketball program.

This comes nearly two weeks after he committed to the Tigers.

According to JSU’s men’s basketball’s Instagram page, Senior Yazoo City High guard/forward Tamarion Hoover officially signed to play for the Tigers on Wednesday.

Hoover led the Indians to its first MHSAA 4A state championship since 1996 as a junior last season.

According to MaxPreps, Yazoo City High is currently undefeated after winning its first four games of the 2023-24 season, beating every team by double-digits.

He will join Jackson State next season.

