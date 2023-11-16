Promote Your Business
Sheriff: Man barricaded at home in Hinds Co. arrested for firing shots at drivers

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 9:58 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
UTICA, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has been arrested after a SWAT team was sent to a home in Utica, according to Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones.

The incident occurred near the 6600 block of Highway 27N Wednesday afternoon around 2 p.m.

Around 6:47 p.m., Sheriff Jones said that negotiators were at the scene and one person was barricaded in the trailer home. Nobody was in the trailer, according to the sheriff.

After several hours of negotiating, Jones said the suspect, 35-year-old David Chase, was arrested for firing shots at passing drivers and brandishing a gun. The sheriff says there are no reports of damaged vehicles or injured people.

Sheriff Jones says that Chase had a “mental writ for a commitment on file.”

The suspect was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

“We’d like to say thank you to everybody who assisted us,” Sheriff Jones said. “We had Capitol Police, Mississippi Highway Patrol, Byram Police, and Clinton Police assist us in this endeavor.”

A Jackson Police car was seen at the scene as well.

