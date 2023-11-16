Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Reed Green Coliseum renovations moving forward

Plans for upgrades, improvements and funding plan to pay for them approved by College Board
Reed Green Coliseum
Reed Green Coliseum(WDAM)
By Taylor Curet
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 12:09 AM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Institutions of Higher Learning Board of Trustees approved Thursday a funding request from the University of Southern Mississippi that will allow the school to move into the next phase of the renovation of Reed Green Coliseum.

Southern Miss received approval from the College Board Thursday to sell a bond issue of up to $35 million that would increase the coliseum’s renovation budget to nearly $43.2 million.

The increase was planned in order to complete the improvements intended for the school’s facility for men’s and women’s basketball.

Southern Miss’ initial budget of $15 million for the planning phase of the project originally was approved in January 2022.

A partial list of the improvements and additions USM presented to the board Thursday included:

  • New entrance to the coliseum with ticketing facilities
  • New training facility and practice court with dressing facilities
  • New men, women and family restrooms
  • Expanded concourse, with seating options meeting provisions of the American Disabilities Act and new mini suites, adding 225 sets to the arena
  • Expanded seating on the floor
  • Replacement of existing bench and chairback seating
  • New/renovated concessions
  • New scoreboards/sound system
  • New Fourth Street entrance plaza.

No timetable for the completion of the project was noted.

To see the full details presented to the IHL board, click here.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi Highway Patrol State Trooper under investigation
One barricaded after SWAT dispatched to Hinds County home, sheriff says
Exclusive: Family upset after claiming wrong person was put in their loved one’s casket
FILE - This undated photo combination provided by the Los Angeles Police Department shows Mei...
Son of former Miss Mississippi charged with killing wife and in-laws; stuffing body parts in trash
Brandy Rucker, 22, and Marious Ward, 23, are facing several charges, including first-degree...
Police: St. Jude employee fatally shot while defending family from robbery; 2 arrested

Latest News

State champion signs to play for Mo Williams, Jackson State men’s basketball
The Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame announced the 2023 nominees for the Conerly Trophy on Tuesday
Nominees announced for 2023 C Spire Conerly Trophy
Jackson State head coach Tomekia Reed cuts down the net after winning the Southwestern Athletic...
Reed wins 100th game as head coach of JSU women’s basketball
Southern Mississippi Dustin Dickerson (10) is congratulated by his teammates after hitting a...
Southern Miss baseball releases 2024 schedule