Reed Green Coliseum renovations moving forward

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Institutions of Higher Learning Board of Trustees approved Thursday a funding request from the University of Southern Mississippi that will allow the school to move into the next phase of the renovation of Reed Green Coliseum.

Southern Miss received approval from the College Board Thursday to sell a bond issue of up to $35 million that would increase the coliseum’s renovation budget to nearly $43.2 million.

The increase was planned in order to complete the improvements intended for the school’s facility for men’s and women’s basketball.

Southern Miss’ initial budget of $15 million for the planning phase of the project originally was approved in January 2022.

A partial list of the improvements and additions USM presented to the board Thursday included:

New entrance to the coliseum with ticketing facilities

New training facility and practice court with dressing facilities

New men, women and family restrooms

Expanded concourse, with seating options meeting provisions of the American Disabilities Act and new mini suites, adding 225 sets to the arena

Expanded seating on the floor

Replacement of existing bench and chairback seating

New/renovated concessions

New scoreboards/sound system

New Fourth Street entrance plaza.

No timetable for the completion of the project was noted.

To see the full details presented to the IHL board, click here.

