Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Police chief accused of threatening to kill woman

West Memphis police arrested 32-year-old Robert Lee Thomas early Thursday morning on suspicion...
West Memphis police arrested 32-year-old Robert Lee Thomas early Thursday morning on suspicion of aggravated assault on a family or household member and first-degree terroristic threatening.(Crittenden Co. Sheriff's Office)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas police chief faces assault charges after investigators said he put a gun to a woman’s head and threatened to kill her.

West Memphis police arrested 32-year-old Robert Lee Thomas early Thursday morning on suspicion of aggravated assault on a family or household member and first-degree terroristic threatening.

According to the initial incident report, officers were called to a home in the 500 block of East McAuley around 1:42 a.m. on Nov. 16 regarding Thomas, who was identified as the Parkin police chief.

When West Memphis police arrived at the scene, the victim said that she came home to find Thomas standing outside the home, intoxicated.

She told officers that a few minutes after speaking with Thomas he got upset and started throwing out her belongings.

“She told me Thomas then got his gun and put it to her head and told her he about to kill her,” Officer Mason Peoples stated in the report.

The victim said when she pushed the gun away Thomas began choking her so she bit him to get him off of her.

According to the report, Thomas then called another woman and said, “Come get this b****. I’m about to kill her.”

When the second woman arrived, she told officers that Thomas started threatening her, “saying he was going to shoot her, kill his wife then kill his dad tomorrow.”

Officers said Thomas was “highly intoxicated” when they took his Stoeger 9mm handgun from him.

Thomas was taken to the Crittenden County Detention Center where he was booked and given a court date and time. About an hour later, he was released.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi Highway Patrol State Trooper under investigation
One barricaded after SWAT dispatched to Hinds County home, sheriff says
Exclusive: Family upset after claiming wrong person was put in their loved one’s casket
FILE - This undated photo combination provided by the Los Angeles Police Department shows Mei...
Son of former Miss Mississippi charged with killing wife and in-laws; stuffing body parts in trash
Brandy Rucker, 22, and Marious Ward, 23, are facing several charges, including first-degree...
Police: St. Jude employee fatally shot while defending family from robbery; 2 arrested

Latest News

WLBT at 5p
Marcus Thompson named JSU president.
Board of Trustees names next president of Jackson State University
Three students and three chaperones from Tusky Valley Middle-High School were killed in a crash...
Tusky Valley students, families mourn after 3 students, 3 chaperones killed in Licking County crash
The school plaque sits at the west entrance of Jackson State University in Jackson, Miss., May...
Board members meet Thursday about ‘specific position’ at JSU, decision anticipated soon