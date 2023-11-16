Pattern Change on the Way

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The rain has left us... for the next few days.

A mostly dry day is ahead with mostly cloudy skies expected but the chance for a few more breaks in the clouds than what we have been seeing lately. A few places could still see a sprinkle or two throughout the day today and tomorrow. Despite clouds sticking around and the chance of more sprinkles, highs should reach near 70 across the area today and tomorrow. Clouds will likely increase again Friday as a front approaches the area bringing those last few showers before the weekend.

Speaking of the weekend, it looks great! Dry with a return of sunshine and seasonable temperatures in the mid and upper 60s. Saturday morning’s lows will be warm for this time of year, in the mid 50s, but Sunday morning will have a little chill with temperatures starting off in the low to mid 40s. Sunday night our chances of rain will increase again as a stronger cold front moves in.

This front will bring the chance for showers and thunderstorms throughout the day on Monday. It will also bring gusty winds as it moves through. This could certainly impact some travel plans across the southeast from Sunday through Tuesday, so stay with us as we bring you the first alert! A few showers may linger into Tuesday, but the real story is going to be temperatures for the remainder of your Thanksgiving week. Overnight lows will fall to the upper 30s and low 40s with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s through Black Friday!

In the tropics, we continue to monitor two systems bringing impacts to south Florida and the Caribbean. While these won’t impact us at home, if you have plans to travel to either of these places over the next week, you may need to prepare for some stormy weather!

