Local author talks bout his books on Studio 3

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi author Franklin D.R. Jackson visited Studio 3 with copies of his latest books!

You can visit Amazon to purchase these books.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.