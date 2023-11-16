Promote Your Business
Local author talks bout his books on Studio 3

By WLBT Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi author Franklin D.R. Jackson visited Studio 3 with copies of his latest books!

You can visit Amazon to purchase these books.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

