Jackson issues new RFP for trash collections. Here’s how it differs from the previous one.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson is officially seeking a new trash contractor.

On Thursday, the city issued a request for proposals for residential waste collections. Proposals are due on December 18.

The proposal comes about a week after Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said he would issue the request, and about two weeks after the city council ordered him to do so.

According to provisions, any contract awarded under the RFP would be subject to the city’s ongoing suit with Richard’s Disposal and could be terminated based on the ruling in that case.

“Any service provider intending to submit a proposal... is strongly encourage[d] to review the pleadings filed in that case. Any contract entered into pursuant to this current [RFP] shall be subject to the decision of the court... and the decision of an appeal of that decision, if any,” the RFP states.

It goes on to state that if the city is forced to end the contract as a result of the court ruling, the winning firm would waive any right to sue, and would help with the transition back to Richard’s.

Richard’s filed suit against the city earlier this year, asking the Hinds County Circuit Court to overturn the city council’s decision to deny the company a long-term contract.

The council was expected to meet twice this week to discuss an item ordering the city attorney to seek a dismissal of the complaint. Both meetings were canceled.

Any contract awarded under the RFP would be for a little more than six years, running from April 1, 2024, to September 30, 2030. The city would then have the option of offering the company four one-year extensions.

Contracts will be evaluated on three criteria: technical proposal, minority participation, and overall costs.

Cost will account for 80 percent of a proposal’s score, compared to just 35 percent in the October 2021 RFP.

The mayor says he chose Richard’s last time based on price. However, several council members rejected the firm because it scored lower than other companies on its technical proposal.

Under the new RFP, technical proposal accounts for 15 percent of a company’s total overall score, while minority participation accounts for five percent. Technical proposal and minority participation counted for twice those amounts in the October 2021 RFP.

It’s unclear if the city is requiring carts. Both RFPs mention the 96-gallon trash cans more than a dozen times, and both include provisions saying the service provider “shall provide a plan for the seamless transition of services from the previous service provider,” including a timeline for delivering carts and notifying residents of any changes to their collection schedules.

The previous RFP gave vendors four options to respond to, two of which would include the use of carts and two that would not. An attachment included in the new request appears to give firms the opportunity only to offer proposals for carts.

The RFP includes other changes as well, including:

The contractor chosen cannot use vehicles older than two years. The 2021 RFP did not specify vehicle age.

If a company chooses to provide carts, the carts would be owned by the city, not the service provider.

The city is no longer doing a blind evaluation of technical proposals. Previously, all service-provider identification had to be removed from hard copies of the documents.

The mayor reserves the right to reject any proposals after they’re opened. The previous RFP gave the city the right to reject them.

A copy of the RFP is below.

