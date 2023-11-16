First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Scattered light showers will continue to lift northward overnight from a disturbance off to the south. We’ve received almost a ¼ of an inch of rain Wednesday after almost a half inch feel Tuesday. We are still about 12 inches below normal for the year and an inch or so for the month of November. While some showers will be around in the morning, we are expecting to see coverage gradually taper off as the system exits to the east. Temperatures during the afternoon will run near normal in the upper 60s the rest of the week looks relatively quiet besides a few showers here or there. Our next best chance for the entire area to see rain will likely hold off until early next week with rain and a few thunderstorms possible Monday. Another cold front is forecast to swing in during the Monday/Tuesday timeframe. Check back in for more specifics closer to time on the timing and potential for any storms. Jackson reached a high of 63 Tuesday after a low of 54 and had less than a tenth of an inch of rain. Average high and low this time of year is 67 and 43.

