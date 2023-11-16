Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

First Alert Forecast:

Upcoming rain chances
Upcoming rain chances(WLBT)
By Dave Roberts
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Scattered light showers will continue to lift northward overnight from a disturbance off to the south. We’ve received almost a ¼ of an inch of rain Wednesday after almost a half inch feel Tuesday.  We are still about 12 inches below normal for the year and an inch or so for the month of November.  While some showers will be around in the morning, we are expecting to see coverage gradually taper off as the system exits to the east. Temperatures during the afternoon will run near normal in the upper 60s the rest of the week looks relatively quiet besides a few showers here or there. Our next best chance for the entire area to see rain will likely hold off until early next week with rain and a few thunderstorms possible  Monday. Another cold front is forecast to swing in during the Monday/Tuesday timeframe. Check back in for more specifics closer to time on the timing and potential for any storms.   Jackson reached a high of 63 Tuesday after a low of 54 and had less than a tenth of an inch of rain.  Average high and low this time of year is 67 and 43.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version

Most Read

Mississippi Highway Patrol State Trooper under investigation
Exclusive: Family upset after claiming wrong person was put in their loved one’s casket
One barricaded after SWAT dispatched to Hinds County home, sheriff says
Jaylen Burns
‘It’s a botched investigation’: Family of JSU shooting victim speaks out
Williams is facing federal gun charges for allegedly giving weapons to a convicted felon.
Mississippi police officer indicted on federal gun charges

Latest News

Upcoming rain chances
First Alert Forecast: gloomy for the rest of the week; better rain chances arrive into next Monday
A little more rain today with drier weather to end the week.
Gloomy Conditions on the Way Out
Forecast rainfall totals
First Alert Forecast:
Rain coverage ahead
First Alert Forecast: increasing rain chances expected into tonight