First Alert Forecast: storm risk emerges early next week

By Peyton Garrison
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TODAY: Overcast and gloomy skies will prevail overhead yet again this afternoon. Temperatures will top out close to normal today in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees with just a slight chance for a sprinkle or drizzle. Overnight, temperatures will be slow to cool down to the middle and upper 50s under a mostly cloudy sky.

FRIDAY: Temperatures are expected to run slightly warmer on Friday ahead of a weak approaching front. Afternoon highs will reach the lower 70s in most locations under more clouds. There will also be a chance for a few passing light showers ahead of the front, but any rain tomorrow shouldn’t be too disruptive.

EXTENDED FORECAST: We should see more breaks of sunshine heading into the weekend as high pressure builds in. Temperatures will reach the middle/upper 60s to near 70-degrees during the afternoon hours with lows near 40 by Sunday morning. Our weather will quickly become unsettled again by Sunday night into Monday from another incoming cold front. This front is expected to be more robust and could feature a chance for strong storms in addition to scattered showers. The SPC has now outlooked central Mississippi under a ‘Slight 2/5 Risk’ for the potential of strong/severe storms on Monday. Fortunately, this system will clear out by mid-week and will give way to a dry/cool Thanksgiving Day.

