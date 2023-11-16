Capital murder suspect arrested in Yazoo City, accused of killing man who was walking his dog

YAZOO, Miss. (WLBT) - Yazoo City Police arrested a man wanted for capital murder.

Chief Terry Gann says Ladwell Japheth Roma Brown, 24, shot and killed Tyjuwan Wyatt on October 1 while Wyatt was walking his dog.

Police nabbed Brown Wednesday after officers got a tip about the suspect’s location.

When police arrived on Jackson Avenue near 11th Street, Brown led officers on a brief foot pursuit in a failed attempt to get away.

