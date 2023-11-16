Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Capital murder suspect arrested in Yazoo City, accused of killing man who was walking his dog

Ladwell Japheth Roma Brown, 24
Ladwell Japheth Roma Brown, 24(Yazoo City Police)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YAZOO, Miss. (WLBT) - Yazoo City Police arrested a man wanted for capital murder.

Chief Terry Gann says Ladwell Japheth Roma Brown, 24, shot and killed Tyjuwan Wyatt on October 1 while Wyatt was walking his dog.

Police nabbed Brown Wednesday after officers got a tip about the suspect’s location.

When police arrived on Jackson Avenue near 11th Street, Brown led officers on a brief foot pursuit in a failed attempt to get away.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi Highway Patrol State Trooper under investigation
One barricaded after SWAT dispatched to Hinds County home, sheriff says
Exclusive: Family upset after claiming wrong person was put in their loved one’s casket
FILE - This undated photo combination provided by the Los Angeles Police Department shows Mei...
Son of former Miss Mississippi charged with killing wife and in-laws; stuffing body parts in trash
Brandy Rucker, 22, and Marious Ward, 23, are facing several charges, including first-degree...
Police: St. Jude employee fatally shot while defending family from robbery; 2 arrested

Latest News

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Attorney: Findings show Dexter Wade had wallet in front pocket with state ID card, home address
Trash piles up in front of a home in Belhaven during the city's April trash crisis.
Jackson issues new RFP for trash collections. Here’s how it differs from the previous one.
A high-speed chase on I-10 Thursday morning ended in Orange Grove with an arrest. According to...
Armed carjacking in Hancock Co. leads to high-speed chase, crash, arrest in Gulfport
WLBT's Things To Know
Things To Know Thursday, November 16