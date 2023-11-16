Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Board members meet Thursday about ‘certain position’ at JSU, decision anticipated soon

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Who will be the next president of Jackson State University?

It’s a question that many people are hoping will be answered soon.

Institutions of Higher Learning, the governing board of Mississippi’s eight public universities, met in a special meeting Thursday. Topping the three-item agenda was a discussion about “a certain position” at Jackson State University.

Members met in executive session for a total of 90 minutes and WLBT crews heard cheers before the meeting ended and board members left without saying a word.

A staff member told WLBT to expect a press release Thursday evening, but no details were offered about what the info might entail.

The next IHL board meeting is in December.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi Highway Patrol State Trooper under investigation
One barricaded after SWAT dispatched to Hinds County home, sheriff says
Exclusive: Family upset after claiming wrong person was put in their loved one’s casket
FILE - This undated photo combination provided by the Los Angeles Police Department shows Mei...
Son of former Miss Mississippi charged with killing wife and in-laws; stuffing body parts in trash
Brandy Rucker, 22, and Marious Ward, 23, are facing several charges, including first-degree...
Police: St. Jude employee fatally shot while defending family from robbery; 2 arrested

Latest News

A high-speed chase on I-10 Thursday morning ended in Orange Grove with an arrest. Officials say...
Uber driver carjacked; suspect arrested after high-speed chase, crash in Gulfport
Ladwell Japheth Roma Brown, 24
Capital murder suspect arrested in Yazoo City, accused of killing man who was walking his dog
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Attorney: Findings show Dexter Wade had wallet in front pocket with state ID card, home address
Trash piles up in front of a home in Belhaven during the city's April trash crisis.
Jackson issues new RFP for trash collections. Here’s how it differs from the previous one.