Board members meet Thursday about ‘certain position’ at JSU, decision anticipated soon

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Who will be the next president of Jackson State University?

It’s a question that many people are hoping will be answered soon.

Institutions of Higher Learning, the governing board of Mississippi’s eight public universities, met in a special meeting Thursday. Topping the three-item agenda was a discussion about “a certain position” at Jackson State University.

Members met in executive session for a total of 90 minutes and WLBT crews heard cheers before the meeting ended and board members left without saying a word.

A staff member told WLBT to expect a press release Thursday evening, but no details were offered about what the info might entail.

The next IHL board meeting is in December.

