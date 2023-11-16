Promote Your Business
Attorney: Findings show Dexter Wade had wallet in front pocket with state ID card, home address

“The fact that Dexter had a state identification card and several other identifying items shows us that there was a concerted effort to keep the truth and manner of his death from his family.”
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | Special to WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 11:20 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump released a statement about the initial findings of Dexter Wade’s independent autopsy.

Crump says the initial autopsy findings indicate Wade’s body was completely run over by the police vehicle and had a state identification card in his front pant pocket.

Pathologist Dr. Frank Peretti reported that:

  • Dexter’s body was not embalmed
  • His body was in an advanced state of decomposition
  • He presented multiple blunt-force injuries to the skull, ribs, and pelvis
  • His left leg was amputated
  • His body was completely run over by the police vehicle
  • There was a wallet in the front pocket of his jeans containing his state identification card with his home address, his credit card, and a health insurance card

A full report is expected soon, Crump said, before releasing the following statement:

