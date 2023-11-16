Attorney: Findings show Dexter Wade had wallet in front pocket with state ID card, home address
“The fact that Dexter had a state identification card and several other identifying items shows us that there was a concerted effort to keep the truth and manner of his death from his family.”
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 11:20 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump released a statement about the initial findings of Dexter Wade’s independent autopsy.
Crump says the initial autopsy findings indicate Wade’s body was completely run over by the police vehicle and had a state identification card in his front pant pocket.
Pathologist Dr. Frank Peretti reported that:
- Dexter’s body was not embalmed
- His body was in an advanced state of decomposition
- He presented multiple blunt-force injuries to the skull, ribs, and pelvis
- His left leg was amputated
- His body was completely run over by the police vehicle
- There was a wallet in the front pocket of his jeans containing his state identification card with his home address, his credit card, and a health insurance card
A full report is expected soon, Crump said, before releasing the following statement:
Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.
Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.