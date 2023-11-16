Promote Your Business
Armed carjacking in Hancock Co. leads to high-speed chase, crash, arrest in Gulfport

Witnesses say the truck was flying down the interstate, traveling east in the westbound lanes.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 10:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A high-speed chase on I-10 Thursday morning ended in Orange Grove with an arrest.

According to Gulfport Police, it all started with an armed carjacking in Hancock County, leading law enforcement on a pursuit on I-10.

The chase ended near Orange Grove Road when the vehicle, a red truck, wrecked out by the Taco Bell on Highway 49. The driver then ran away from the scene, before he was later arrested by Gulfport Police and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department.

Witnesses say the truck was flying down the interstate, traveling east in the westbound lanes. Multiple witnesses, who were traveling west around 8:30 a.m., also reported to WLOX almost being hit by the truck head on.

We’re told a school in the area was put on lockdown during the pursuit. We’re working to confirm that.

