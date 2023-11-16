Promote Your Business
18-year-old arrested after breaking into home in Vicksburg

Antonio Turner, 18
Antonio Turner, 18
By WLBT Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 8:37 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Vicksburg Police chased down and apprehended a burglary suspect Wednesday morning near the corner of Security and Lee Streets.

The foot chase began after an alert officer recognized Antonio Turner, 18, who was wanted for breaking into a home on Lakehill Drive Oct. 28.

Deputy Police Chief Michael Bryant said the suspect was well known to law enforcement and the officer who spotted him knew he was likely to run.

