18-year-old arrested after breaking into home in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Vicksburg Police chased down and apprehended a burglary suspect Wednesday morning near the corner of Security and Lee Streets.

The foot chase began after an alert officer recognized Antonio Turner, 18, who was wanted for breaking into a home on Lakehill Drive Oct. 28.

Deputy Police Chief Michael Bryant said the suspect was well known to law enforcement and the officer who spotted him knew he was likely to run.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.