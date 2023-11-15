Woman accused of hitting pedestrian with vehicle, leaving scene in Mississippi

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) - A woman has been arrested after allegedly hitting another woman while driving her car and leaving the scene in Oktibbeha County, Mississippi.

Law enforcement says deputies responded to a call Tuesday evening at the intersection of Blackjack and Blair Roads near the campus of Mississippi State University. The victim, whose identity has not been revealed, was found lying in the road.

Witnesses told police that a vehicle hit the victim and then drove away.

Destiny Mack, 25, was charged with aggravated assault and leaving the scene of an accident.

Investigators told WCBI News that the two women know each other.

The victim is in stable condition. A bond has not been set for Mack.

