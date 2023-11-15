Tusky Valley students, families mourn after 3 students, 3 chaperones killed in Licking County crash

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Three students and three chaperones from Tusky Valley Middle-High School were killed in a crash on Interstate 70 Tuesday morning.

(Source: WOIO)

The crash left 18 others injured, according to the Tusky Valley Superintendent Derek Varansky.

Licking County Emergency Management Agency Director Sean Grady said the charter bus was transporting students from a school in eastern Ohio. There were a total of 55 people onboard, according to OSHP.

Three of the six killed were passengers on the bus, who OSHP identified as John Mosely, 18, Mineral City, Jeffery Worrell, 18, Bolivar, and Katelyn Owens, 15, Mineral City.

The other three killed were from a car behind the bus, who OSHP identified as Dave Kennat, 56 (Tusky Valley Teacher), Navarre, Kristy Gaynor, 39, Zoar, and Shannon Wigfield (Language arts teacher Buckeye Career Center), 45, Bolivar.

Varansky wrote that 18 o the 20 students had been released to parents and two remain hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash involved five vehicles: the charter bus, two commercial vehicles and two passenger vehicles

One driver of the commercial vehicles as well as the driver of the other passenger vehicle were transported to area hospitals, OSHP said.

Grady said the semi rear-ended the Pioneer Trails bus shortly before 9 a.m. on I-70 West in Licking County, near the Smoke Road underpass.

OSHP said this led to a chain reaction crash, with at least three of the vehicles involved catching on fire as a result.

School will be in session for students and staff to receive support from counselors and community organizations.

“We do not want children home alone, yet we respect students and parents who wish for their child to remain at home,” Varansky said.

Community members are outside of the school Wednesday morning welcoming and hugging students and staff as they enter the building.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Ohio State Highway Patrol at (614) 466-2660.

