Things To Know Wednesday, November 15

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Exclusive: Family upset after claiming wrong person was put in their loved one’s casket

On November 3, Georgia Robinson says she and the rest of her family showed up at the wake for their loved one, Mary Jean Robinson. However, that’s when Georgia immediately noticed something was wrong. “Once we got in there and signed the books and everything, we were walking down to view her body, and I knew something was kind of off. I could tell that it wasn’t her from far back,” Georgia said. The family says, even more shockingly, that the person lying in the casket was wearing the clothes and jewelry they bought for their loved one. (WLBT has seen the images, but we are choosing not to show them out of respect for the other family).

2. Mississippi Highway Patrol State Trooper under investigation

3 On Your Side has confirmed a Mississippi Highway Patrol State Trooper is under investigation over undisclosed allegations. “The Mississippi Department of Public Safety has been made aware of these serious allegations involving a Mississippi Highway Patrol State Trooper,” said DPS spokesman Bailey Martin. “A formal complaint has not been filed with the Mississippi Highway Patrol regarding the alleged incident; however, an internal investigation is being conducted.” 3 On Your Side will let you know any new information once we have it.

3. Ballot count continues in Central District Public Service Commissioner race

One week after the General Election, candidates in the race for Central District Public Service Commissioner still don’t know who will hold the office. It’s familiar territory for the men who are facing off for a second time. Ballots are still being counted in the race one week after polls closed. Republican incumbent Brent Bailey is in his first term as commissioner. Democrat De’Keither Stamps is a state representative who ran against Bailey four years ago. Unofficial numbers have Stamps leading Bailey by over 2,000 votes.

