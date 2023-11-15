Promote Your Business
SWAT dispatched to Hinds County home, sheriff says

(21Alive)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
UTICA, Miss. (WLBT) - A SWAT team has been dispatched to a home in Hinds County.

This according to Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones.

The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office is also on the scene of the “active situation,” which is located near the 6600 block of Highway 27N in Utica.

Traffic in the area has been affected and some areas will be at a standstill until the situation is diverted, the sheriff said.

