Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Shots fired at airport security checkpoint in Portland, Oregon

The Port of Portland is investigating after someone fired a gun inside a Portland International Airport terminal at a security checkpoint Tuesday night.
By FOX 12 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 8:31 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - The Port of Portland is investigating after someone fired a gun at a security checkpoint inside the Portland International Airport Tuesday night.

No one was hurt in the shooting, and Port of Portland police have made an arrest.

A woman said she had just gotten off a flight when she heard at least three shots. After coming out from hiding, she took video of a person being arrested and put into a police car outside of the airport.

The shots were fired at the TSA checkpoint for Gates D and E at about 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

The woman who heard the shots fired says all the people getting off the plane first ducked and ran for cover, and then many of them rushed back to the jet bridge for safety. She said it was crowded, and people were really scared. She said it was a few minutes later when someone opened the door, she went back into the airport and then outside and saw the arrest.

Police have not yet said what led up to the gunfire. The name of the suspect has not yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing, and no other information has been provided at this time.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi Highway Patrol State Trooper under investigation
Exclusive: Family upset after claiming wrong person was put in their loved one’s casket
Surrounded by family members and holding hands with civil rights attorney Ben Crump, center...
‘Where is it gonna stop?’ Mother denied chance to see Dexter Wade’s body exhumed
Man shot multiple times, killed in Jackson
Is my county still under a burn ban? Governor lifts statewide ban, leaves county bans in place

Latest News

A customer browses the holiday lights section at Blackhawk Hardware, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023,...
Retail sales slip in October as consumers pull back after summer splurges
FILE - Dolly Parton poses for a picture before the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy Ceremony at...
Dolly Parton’s new album is a detour from country music — could R&B be next?
File - The Chevron Products Company El Segundo refinery is seen on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, in El...
US producer prices slide 0.5% in October, biggest drop since 2020
Video circulating on social media appears to show an officer strike a woman multiple times...
‘Not easy to watch’: Police respond to viral video of officer hitting woman