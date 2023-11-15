Preventing burns during holiday season

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The number of people receiving severe burns increases during the holidays.

Studio 3 visited the Mississippi Burn, Hand, and Reconstruction Center at Mississippi Baptist Medical Center to learn how to protect yourself from injuries and what to do if you are burned.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.