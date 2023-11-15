Promote Your Business
MSDH confirms first pediatric flu death of 2023-2024 season

(KKTV)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health has confirmed the first pediatric flu death for the 2023-2024 flu season.

Pediatric deaths are defined as deaths of individuals under 18 years of age.

Flu season typically peaks in January through March in Mississippi

According to MSDH, there have been a total of 25 pediatric flu deaths reported in Mississippi since pediatric flu deaths became reportable in the 2008-2009 flu season.

“Vaccination is the best protection against flu and the severe outcomes from flu infection.” says Interim State Epidemiologist Dr. Kathryn Taylor, “All individuals 6 months of age and older are recommended to get an updated flu and COVID-19 vaccine this season.”

Flu shots for those 18 and under who are eligible for the Vaccines for Children program are available at County Health Departments. Insurance, Medicaid, and the Children’s Health Insurance Program are also accepted for children’s flu shots.

A list of all providers can be found here.

