Mother’s Milk Bank helping premature babies thrive

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mother’s Milk Bank of Mississippi provides human breastmilk to thousands of premature babies in the NICU in all of Mississippi’s hospitals.

They are in need of donors, both milk and monetary. You can donate here.

