Mississippi Highway Patrol State Trooper under investigation

(WMC)
By Howard Ballou
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 9:49 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - 3 On Your Side has confirmed a Mississippi Highway Patrol State Trooper is under investigation over undisclosed allegations.

“The Mississippi Department of Public Safety has been made aware of these serious allegations involving a Mississippi Highway Patrol State Trooper,” said DPS spokesman Bailey Martin. “A formal complaint has not been filed with the Mississippi Highway Patrol regarding the alleged incident; however, an internal investigation is being conducted.”

3 On Your Side will let you know any new information once we have it.

