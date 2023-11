NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A log truck wreck in Neshoba County claimed the life of the driver Wednesday morning.

The wreck happened around 11:30 a.m. on Highway 15 south of Philadelphia.

The log truck ran off the road and hit a tree.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol identified the driver as Joseph Burns, 59, of Carthage, Miss.

