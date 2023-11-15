Promote Your Business
Jones County officials seek public’s help locating 18-year-old girl

The Jones County Sheriff's Department said they are searching for Stormy Langley about a family...
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help locating a local 18-year-old girl.

The sheriff’s department said they are searching for Stormy Langley about a family member’s concern for her welfare. The teen lives on Church Drive off of Lower Myrick Road.

Anyone with information on Langley’s whereabouts should call the JCSD at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).

