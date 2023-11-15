Promote Your Business
Home Depot in Brandon evacuated after worker hits gas line with forklift

(WBRC)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Home Depot in Brandon was evacuated Wednesday morning due to a gas leak.

Brandon Fire Chief Brian Roberts said crews got the call around 8 a.m. A worker, he said, hit a gas line with a forklift, causing gas to start filling the store.

Home Depot evacuated all employees and customers while the fire department shut the gas off.

Centerpoint Energy helped mitigate the leak.

The store remains closed.

