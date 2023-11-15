Gloomy Conditions on the Way Out

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another gloomy start for us on this Wednesday, but rain is in the mix this time too!

Light showers will stick around on and off throughout the rest of the day today. A few sprinkles could even persist Thursday and Friday, but those days will not be overall gloomy like what we have been seeing. We are expecting drier, sunnier, and warmer conditions for this coming weekend! Highs will be slightly above average, in the upper 60s to low 70s, but still pleasant.

Looking ahead to next week we are bringing you the first alert on a system that could actually bring some thunderstorms along with widespread rain. Over the next week we are expecting another inch of rain (yay!) and a lot of that will come with the next system. This system will also bring cooler air to the picture for our Thanksgiving forecast! It looks like highs will be in the upper 60s to start the week but fall to the low 60s by next Thursday. Rain will also be out of the picture by Thanksgiving, with drier air moving back in behind the next system.

There are a couple of systems to watch in the tropics. One will bring gusty winds and rain to southern Florida, while the other will affect the Caribbean coast and areas near Haiti in the future. Neither are expected to bring impacts to us over the coming days, but we will monitor them going forward.

