First Alert Forecast: gloomy for the rest of the week; better rain chances arrive into next Monday

Upcoming rain chances
Upcoming rain chances
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TODAY: Another gloomy and cool afternoon is on tap for central Mississippi. Temperatures will run below normal with highs only reaching the upper 50s to lower 60s under an overcast sky. With the disturbance still close by to the south, a few showers or sprinkles will also be possible throughout the day. Overnight, temperatures will fall to the 50s areawide with a slight chance for rain.

THURSDAY: A few hit or miss showers will also be possible heading into Thursday, but rain chances for the rest of the week will be on the lower side. Temperatures will be slightly warmer tomorrow in the upper 60s to lower 70s with more clouds overhead.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A weak cold front is expected to pass through late Friday into Saturday, which will slightly drop our temperatures for the weekend. Afternoon highs will be in the middle to upper 60s with overnight lows down in the 40s. Another front, this one possible stronger, will then swing in by Monday of next week bringing more unsettled weather. This system will feature a chance for more much-needed rain and a chance for possible thunderstorms. Continue to check back in for more specific closer to time. Fortunately, this front will clear out by Thursday giving way for a dry and cool Thanksgiving Day.

