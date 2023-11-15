Canton High name change effort fails

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Some of you wanted to change the name of Canton High School to Canton-Rogers High School.

It’s an effort to honor a prominent African-American educator from the days before integration.

The name change came up for a vote at tonight’s Canton Public School District meeting.

The vote was 2 to 2, with one board member absent, so Canton High School’s name will not change to reflect Professor Rogers.

Greg Cotton, a Canton citizen, says he started the effort in March.

He says he will try the name change again at the next board meeting.

