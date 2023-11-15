Ballot count continues in Central District Public Service Commissioner race

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One week after the General Election, candidates in the race for Central District Public Service Commissioner still don’t know who will hold the office.

It’s familiar territory for the men who are facing off for a second time. Ballots are still being counted in the race one week after polls closed. Republican incumbent Brent Bailey is in his first term as commissioner.

Democrat De’Keither Stamps is a state representative who ran against Bailey four years ago. Unofficial numbers have Stamps leading Bailey by over 2,000 votes.

“Over the last 24 hours, we’ve seen the difference between myself and the opponent shrink from about 3,300 votes to approximately 3,100 to approximately 2,130. We’ve seen a net pick up of about 1,110 votes since yesterday (Monday) afternoon,” said Bailey.

“Our opponent has not conceded the race. Votes are still being counted, and it seems as though he will wait until the last vote is counted in order to concede or maybe not. I don’t know,” said Stamps.

Bailey, 52, was an energy sector advocate before taking office. Stamps, 46, is a former U.S. Marine and former Jackson City Councilman. The PSC Central District represents 22 counties.

According to the Secretary of State’s Office, as of Tuesday morning, 1,228 absentee ballots have not been returned in counties in the Central District.

County election commissioners will submit certified results on or before November 17. The Public Service Commissioner is determined by a plurality of the vote, not a majority. The person receiving the most votes would be elected to the commission.

