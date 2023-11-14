Things to Know Tuesday, November 14

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. JPS superintendent calls consolidation ‘best move’ for district

Difficult and emotional decisions. That’s how Jackson Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Errick Greene describes the proposed plan to consolidate or close more than a dozen schools. “We must make some moves right now,” the superintendent expressed. Greene said it’s time to take a hard look at the current situation the district is in right now and make decisions to help JPS level up. “We’re at the point where we’ve kicked this can down the road long enough. We’ve avoided the conversations and these tough decisions long enough,” said Greene. “We now have to make some decisions.”

2. Silver Alert issued for 56-year-old Magee woman

Mae Barnes (MBI)

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a 56-year-old Magee woman. Tina Mae Barnes is described as a white woman around five feet, five inches tall, with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen at 3 p.m. on Saturday, November 11, in Vicksburg, driving in an unknown direction. MBI says she has a tattoo of an arrow on her ankle. Authorities believe Tina is traveling in a 2016 white Toyota Tacoma bearing MS tag SP22206. Family members say she suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

3. Drought limits supply at local Christmas tree farm

Rain may be on the way for parts of the state. However, it’s the months-long drought that’s leaving lasting problems, and it could even affect your Christmas decor this season. “Oh, we lost well over 300 now,” explained Kazery Farm owner Don Kazery. A double whammy of weather is leaving Kazery Farm with a limited supply of Christmas trees this holiday season. First, it was last December’s freeze. Then, the drought that hasn’t let up for months. “This is by far the worst, and I’ve talked to people who’ve maybe been doing this 30-40 years. They’ve never seen anything like this drought,” he said.

