Mississippi police officer indicted on federal gun charges

Williams is facing federal gun charges for allegedly giving weapons to a convicted felon.(Carroll County Sheriff's Office)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A former Winona police officer has been indicted on federal gun charges.

Tanareika Williams, 25, of Blackhawk, Miss., is expected to go to trial next month after being arrested on three federal gun charges.

Williams was indicted after an incident in August 2022, when Williams allegedly claimed to be a victim of a hostage situation/kidnapping and attempted murder.

She was taken into custody by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals Office on November 6. She recently was granted a $10,000 bond by a U.S. District Court magistrate.

She is expected to appear before U.S. District Judge Sharion Aycock on December 18.

According to her indictment, Williams allegedly gave a gun to Tamarius Webster, a convicted felon, which was used in an incident impacting interstate commerce. Williams later disposed of that weapon, the indictment states.

She also allegedly made her service weapon, a Glock 9MM, available to Webster, which he was said to have used in a scheme affecting interstate commerce.

Each charge carries a maximum of 15 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and no more than three years of supervised release. She also faces a $100 mandatory special assessment on each charge, if convicted.

WATCH LIVE: High Court arguments underway in Willie Cory Godbolt death penalty case
