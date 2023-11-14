Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Mississippi man charged with making explicit images of 9-year-old at Mobile County church

New accusations arose after judge found Richard Hightower guilty of flashing at college
A Mississippi man convicted of exposing himself to a woman at the University of South Alabama in April now faced more serious charges.
By Brendan Kirby
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mississippi man convicted last month of exposing himself at the University of South Alabama in April now faces more serious allegations.

The Mobile County District Attorney’s Office alleges Richard Hightower, 53, of Moss Point, made recordings of a 9-year-old girl he was giving piano lessons to at a Mobile County church.

“My chief investigator and his team, along with our partner agencies, investigated the allegation, and we were able to obtain an arrest warrant for this allegation that he filmed or took photographs of the intimate areas of a child,” District Attorney Keith Blackwood said.

Hightower was being held Tuesday at Mobile County Metro Jail on a charge of first-degree voyeurism.

A judge found Hightower guilty last month at a non-jury trial of indecent exposure related to the incident at the University of South Alabama. He imposed a one-year split sentence, with four months behind bars and the rest suspended.

Hightower was allowed to remain free on bail while he appeals the misdemeanor conviction. He has previous indecent exposures from Tuscaloosa and Jefferson counties related to incidents at the University of Alabama and Samford University. Those convictions should have triggered a felony charge when University of South Alabama officers arrested him in April.

But Blackwood told FOX10 News earlier this month that his office missed those convictions.

Now, Hightower not only faces a Class C felony charge but the possibility of a stiffer sentence because of 1994 felony convictions in Mississippi for burglary and voyeurism. That makes the punishment range 10 years to life in prison if he is convicted of the latest charge.

The alleged incident occurred in July. That was after the incident at South Alabama but before his conviction.

“This is someone that he had contact with, we think on a regular basis at a location that he was at, we believe on a regular basis,” he said. “So this was not just some random person that came out of the woodwork after this happened. This was someone known to him.”

Blackwood said he believes there may be other victims and urged people to call his chief investigator, Don Gomien. at 251-574-6681 if they have any information. People also can email him at dongomien@mobileda.org.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi Highway Patrol State Trooper under investigation
Exclusive: Family upset after claiming wrong person was put in their loved one’s casket
Surrounded by family members and holding hands with civil rights attorney Ben Crump, center...
‘Where is it gonna stop?’ Mother denied chance to see Dexter Wade’s body exhumed
Jaylen Burns
‘It’s a botched investigation’: Family of JSU shooting victim speaks out
Man shot multiple times, killed in Jackson

Latest News

Mississippi Highway Patrol State Trooper under investigation
Today at 11 - WLBT
WLBT's Things To Know
Things To Know Wednesday, November 15
Things To Know Wednesday, November 15
Things To Know Wednesday, November 15
Canton High name change effort fails