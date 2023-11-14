Man shot multiple times, killed in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police are investigating a deadly shooting.

The incident happened around 4:20 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Berryhill Place.

Once officers arrived on the scene, they found a Black man who had been shot multiple times. He died at the scene.

Investigators are gathering evidence and information on a possible suspect and motive, a press release says.

The victim’s identity is being withheld until the family is notified.

If you have any information, please contact the Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1234 or CrimeStoppers at (601) 355-8477.

