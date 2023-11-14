JPS superintendent said the closing or consolidating of more than a dozen schools is best move for district

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Difficult and emotional decisions.

That’s how Jackson Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Errick Greene describes the proposed plan to consolidate or close more than a dozen schools.

“We must make some moves right now,” the superintendent expressed.

Greene said it’s time to take a hard look at the current situation the district is in right now and make decisions to help JPS level up.

“We’re at the point where we’ve kicked this can down the road long enough. We’ve avoided the conversations and these tough decisions long enough,” said Greene. “We now have to make some decisions.”

Those decisions include closing or consolidating the following schools:

Sixteen schools are on the list:

Chastain Middle School Key Elementary School Raines Elementary School Wingfield High School Clausell Elementary School Obama Elementary School Shirley Elementary School Dawson Elementary School Lake Elementary School Sykes Elementary School G.N. Smith Elementary School Lester Elementary School Wells APAC Elementary School

“Dollars that we do have can be concentrated in those schools, concentrated on those scholars attending those schools to provide them with even greater opportunities for success,” Greene explained. “That’s in the school buildings themselves, the programs that we operate, and the staffing that we provide to our scholars.”

For more than a month, Green and JPS leaders have been presenting the proposals to residents and community members, alerting them of the upcoming changes needing to be made.

“We as a district, as a community have been reluctant to do that because we know that there is so much emotion and so much nostalgia wrapped in our schools, let alone a high school,” said Greene.

The superintendent says a number of factors have brought the district to this point, including a decline in enrollment.

Here’s an alarming statistic. Since 2015, the district has lost more than 9,500 students. Another reason for the proposed changes is the cost to maintain the facilities. Dr. Greene said it’ll take close to $175 million to make the necessary repairs to all of the schools they’re looking at closing. During the community forums, some have expressed their disapproval of some of the proposed changes.

However, Green said he believes these changes are the best move for the district and students.

“And while we’re very, very proud of the progress we’ve made over time in the district, we know that we’ve still experienced these declines, and these declines are in and of themselves enough to address, rethink, and reconsider how we operate,” said Green.

There have been three community forums held so far.

A meeting is scheduled for Tuesday evening at Murrah High School to hear from parents and members of the community, offer suggestions, and share their concerns about the plan.

JPS’s top leader said he’s going to compile all of the input from the meetings and take it into consideration before submitting his final proposal.

Dr. Greene said he plans to submit his final proposal to the school board on December 5.

