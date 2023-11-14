Promote Your Business
Is my county still under a burn ban? Governor lifts statewide ban, leaves county bans in place.

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you live in one of nearly 30 counties across the state, don’t plan on burning leaves or starting bonfires any time soon.

On Tuesday, Gov. Tate Reeves announced he would be lifting a partial burn ban affecting a large swath of the state on November 16.

However, burn bans remain in place for approximately 28 counties, including Hinds, and it’s unclear when those will be lifted.

Reeves made the decision after consulting with the Mississippi Forestry Commission and the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency. The decision comes after a decrease in wildfires statewide amid increased precipitation rates.

Bans remain in place for the following counties: Attala, Calhoun, Carroll, Chickasaw, Clay, Grenada, Hinds, Humphreys, Itawamba, Kemper, Lafayette, Lee, Lowndes, Marshall, Monroe, Montgomery, Noxubee, Oktibbeha, Panola, Pontotoc, Sunflower, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tishomingo, Union, Webster, Winston, and Yalobusha.

Boards of supervisors still have the ability to implement burn bans and have the option to lift current ones or allow them to expire.

