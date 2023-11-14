First Alert Weather Day for Heavy Rain

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - First Alert Weather Day today!

This Tuesday will turn from gloomy to rainy with rain coverage building in from the south throughout the afternoon hours. Light to moderate rain is expected to continue through the overnight hours and parts of Wednesday. Unfortunately, totals are not looking as hot as they had been for the previous days, but many places (especially south of I-20) still have the potential to see up to an inch. With rain not making it to the metro until later in the day, expect highs to reach back into the mid and upper 60s along and north of I-20. Where the rain moves in earlier high temperatures will stay in the low to mid 60s. Rain sticking around through Wednesday will make that our coolest day of the week with highs expected to be in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Thursday a chance for showers will still exist for some, but we should dry up and stay dry for Friday and the weekend. Highs will return to the upper 60s to low 70s with overnight lows in the upper 40s and low 50s. We should see a nice return of sunshine for the weekend too!

We want to bring you the first alert to another possible system at the start of the next work week. This could bring more heavy rain along with the chance of some storms! It should also cool temperatures back off. We will monitor this closely over the coming days.

