First Alert Forecast:

Forecast rainfall totals
Forecast rainfall totals(WLBT)
By Dave Roberts
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Scattered light showers will continue to lift northward overnight from a disturbance off to the south. Overnight, rain chances are forecast to stay elevated with low temperatures down in the lower 50s.  While some showers will be around in the morning, we are expecting to see coverage gradually taper off as the system exits to the east. Temperatures during the afternoon will run below normal in the upper 50s to lower 60s under a cloudy sky.  The rest of the week looks relatively quiet besides a few showers here or there’s. Our next best chance for the entire area to see rain will likely hold off until early next week. Another cold front is forecast to swing in during the Monday/Tuesday timeframe. Check back in for more specifics closer to time on the timing and potential for any storms.   Jackson reached a high of 66 Tuesday after a low of 56 and had less than a tenth of an inch of rain.  Average high and low this time of year is 67 and 43.

