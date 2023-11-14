Promote Your Business
First Alert Forecast: increasing rain chances expected into tonight

Rain coverage ahead(WLBT)
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TODAY: Rain chances are on track to increase today from a disturbance over the northern Gulf of Mexico. Unfortunately, rain totals from this system may not be as high as previously thought, but regardless scattered showers will be a part of the forecast. Coverage will likely pick up by late afternoon into this evening as moisture increases overhead. Otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool out with highs in the lower to middle 60s. Off and on showers will prevail into tonight with low temperatures in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY: While some showers will be around in the morning, we are expecting to see coverage gradually taper off as the system exits to the east. Temperatures during the afternoon will run below normal in the upper 50s to lower 60s under a cloudy sky.

EXTENDED FORECAST: The rest of the week looks relatively quiet besides a few showers here or there. Our next best chance for the entire area to see rain will likely hold off until early next week. Another cold front is forecast to swing in during the Monday/Tuesday timeframe. Check back in for more specifics closer to time on the timing and potential for any storms.

First Alert Forecast: