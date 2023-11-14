Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Extra Table delivers 9,000 chickens to Mississippi nonprofits

The organization delivered 15 boxes of whole chickens to nine nonprofits in the Pine Belt on Monday.
By Keaundria Milloy
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 8:15 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Extra Table is on a mission to make sure nonprofits in Mississippi have enough food for families this Thanksgiving.

Instead of delivering turkeys this year, Extra Table is delivering 9,000 Mississippi-grown chickens to nonprofits across Mississippi this holiday season as part of their #SaveTheTurkeys campaign.

The organization delivered 15 boxes of whole chickens to nine nonprofits in the Pine Belt on Monday.

Organizers said it is difficult for families to maintain a turkey on Thanksgiving, leading to the switch to chickens.

“A turkey is tough for all of us to cook,” said Executive Director Martha Allen. “You gotta have grandmother’s perfect or it’s just not juicy enough. We’re shipping more birds and more meat, impacting the Mississippi economy as a nonprofit and we’re shedding joy and food across the state.”

For every turkey distributed in the past, three whole-pound chickens will cover that one turkey.

Susan Fuller with Brother’s Keeper Ministries said with the number of households they serve, the chickens will solve those food insecurities for the holiday.

“We’ve just always wanted to be there for people,” said Fuller. “We’ve never closed our doors because of a lack of food.”

Extra Table wants to make a difference in the lives of people who are less fortunate and address the major need for food across the state.

Several organizers were able to help out to feed Mississippi this year including Cigna Healthcare, Orkin, Enviva and Amerigroup.

For more information on the #savetheturkeys campaign, click HERE.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Mississippi State fires head football coach Zach Arnett
Man shot multiple times, killed in Jackson
1 dead after shooting on Hair Street in Jackson
Genesis Moore
Man wanted for capital murder in Jackson
Kelly is charged in connection with the shooting death of a JSU student. He made his initial...
‘Cannot be held’: Second person arrested in JSU shooting case to be released

Latest News

The St. Jude Dream Home will be given away Noon today!
The St. Jude Dream Home will be given away Noon today!
The 2023 St. Jude Dream Home in the Town of Lost Rabbit in Madison will be given away on...
Winner of the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home announced
Winner of the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home announced
2023 St. Jude Dream Home winner announced
The 2023 St. Jude Dream Home in the Town of Lost Rabbit in Madison will be given away on...
St. Jude Dream Home 2023 is now complete and ready for open house
Tickets now available for the 21st annual Jackson St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
St. Jude Dream Home giveaway tickets sold out