Drought limits supply at local Christmas tree farm

By Courtney Ann Jackson
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 8:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Rain may be on the way for parts of the state. However, it’s the months-long drought that’s leaving lasting problems, and it could even affect your Christmas decor this season.

“Oh, we lost well over 300 now,” explained Kazery Farm owner Don Kazery.

A double whammy of weather is leaving Kazery Farm with a limited supply of Christmas trees this holiday season. First, it was last December’s freeze. Then, the drought that hasn’t let up for months.

“This is by far the worst, and I’ve talked to people who’ve maybe been doing this 30-40 years. They’ve never seen anything like this drought,” he said.

Kazery started this farm in 1999, and even the varieties that should survive the extreme weather haven’t.

“This is a drought-resistant tree right here,” he said as he pointed to an entirely browned tree. “This is drought resistant, and this is the majority. One of the trees that we’ve lost a lot of, and you can see this is a sellable or would have been a sellable tree. It’s just, you know, where it’s just dead.”

The Arizona cypress varieties have performed best despite the dry conditions. But losing more than 300 of his thousand trees is a tough pill to swallow.

“The other thing too is gonna affect is my pocketbook,” Kazery noted. “Because with these trees this year, I’ve never spent this much money on expenses, trying to just salvage what we could.”

They’ve tried to get creative in the salvaging.

“We leave the stem right here so you can put an angel. That’s why we call it an angel mount tree,” he demonstrated.

Others that have been thinned out in spots are being called “nativity trees” with the idea the holes could be filled with a nativity set. It’s not just this year’s trees that are taking a hit. Some of the trees they’ve lost had been in the ground a couple of years and would’ve otherwise been ready to sell in the coming years. Not anymore. Many end up in the brush pile that can’t be burned because of the burn ban.

The farm opened this past weekend for the first time for customers to start pre-tagging trees and reserving their picks with the limited selection.

