Crews remove furnishings and debris sitting for months on county roadsides

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Motorists won’t see furniture and bedding along some roadsides in Hinds County after months of complaints.

Hinds County Public Works crews were clearing trash and debris on North Siwell and McRaven Roads Monday morning with backhoes and dump trucks.

On Friday, we showed you large items like a recliner, chair, carpet padding, and dresser on Siwell Road. It is now clear of the debris. Irish Patrick-Williams said she called nine weeks ago about it and was told the truck was not working.

“If the big truck can’t come out and get it, why can’t you use small pickups and make more than one trip to get the debris off the road? It’s just that’s their excuse the truck’s broke,” said resident Irish Patrick-Williams.

Monday, Public Works Director Charles Sims declined an on-camera interview but said crews were removing the debris. Sims said the large truck that clamps and loads large items has hydraulics problems and is in the shop. He added that two backhoes were just fixed a week ago, and they are now being used. He did not say what prompted Monday’s cleanup.

On McRaven Road, the backhoe picked up mattresses and tires. Workers also picked up trash. While Patrick-Williams is relieved, she said it took too long.

“It needs to be on a regular basis and not when it’s someone on the news fussing about it,” added Patrick-Williams.

The nearly three-decade homeowner hopes the new supervisors will be more proactive.

