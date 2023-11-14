Civil suit reveals new details in alleged band booster embezzlement case involving Rankin County woman

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - A civil suit against a Rankin County woman charged with embezzlement reveals new details about the alleged scheme used to funnel more than $56,000 from a booster fund for Brandon band students, a fund she had been elected to manage.

Rankin County authorities arrested Donna Floyd, 42, in May and charged her with one count of embezzlement.

That suit, filed by the nonprofit Brandon Band Booster Club, accuses Floyd of embezzling tens of thousands from the nonprofit’s accounts for her benefit and the benefit of her family.

The complaint states the checks and debit withdrawals took place over a nine-month period, from August 2022 to April 2023.

The organization claims Floyd went so far as to provide false written reports and bank statements to conceal what she was doing, and alleges her husband was also involved.

A grand jury indicted her in September, according to records revealed by Jackson Jambalaya.

Floyd’s husband has not been charged or indicted.

A 3 On Your Side analysis of the booster club’s financial records show that organization has been bringing in some serious donations since 2020, more than $718,000 over that period.

IRS records show Floyd’s job as treasurer shouldn’t have paid anything at all because it’s a volunteer position.

The band booster organization is asking for nearly a quarter million dollars in compensation.

