The Chosen: Jackson’s first film studio to open in 2024

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s first film studio will be open in 2024. It’s called The Chosen.

The founders, Dezron and Essence Odomes are a married couple who returned home after living in Atlanta, Georgia, and Los Angeles, California, pursuing their dreams of making movies.

Now, they are bringing the film industry to the capital city in hopes of boosting the economy and offering anyone an opportunity to get into show business and make their dreams come true.

“I feel like if we can target young people, then we can maybe circumvent that brain drain that’s happening and we can keep and retain some of our talent here,” Founder & CEO Dezron Odomes said.

The 8,000-square-foot film facility will include production offices, a costume and wardrobe suite, and a hair and makeup unit.

Many of the walls are already decked out with pictures and magazines of movie stars who serve as sources of inspiration.

“We want the average upcoming aspiring filmmaker to be able to come in, be comfortable, have everything they need from facility rentals to equipment, to production services as well as marketing and distribution,” Founder & CEO Essence Wallace-Odomes said.

“The very key piece for us is when you have a studio of brick-and-mortar space like this you can continue in workforce development, you can provide jobs for people here in Mississippi that want to be a part of the industry, and for me, that’s the most important part”.

Essence Odomes also says the studio will bring many opportunities for young people in the area.

“In January 2024, we will be offering paid internships. We’re starting with students at JPS and in Canton for high school seniors. We’re also working with a few local universities to get colleges involved as well.”

The next phase will consist of building storage warehouses for production and enhancing and securing the outside of the building.

The owners say they are aiming for everything to be up and running in 2024.

