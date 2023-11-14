Promote Your Business
3 new acts coming to Brandon Amphitheater

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Three new acts are set to perform at the Brandon Amphitheater next year.

  • Oliver Anthony: March 9, 2024
  • Staind: April 22, 2024 (joined by Seether, Saint Asonia, and Tim Montana)
  • Travis Tritt: April 27, 2024 (joined by Chase Matthew and Frank Foster)

Tickets for Oliver Anthony and Travis Tritt will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, November 17. Staind tickets will be available at noon on November 17.

